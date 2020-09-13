Employment Opportunities Available At Wharton Job Fair

On the hunt for a new job? The Borough of Wharton is hosting its Eighth Annual Local Job Fair outside of MacKinnon Middle School next Thursday, Sept. 17.

The fair, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., features more than two dozen companies in need of employees.

The following businesses have confirmed their attendance as of Sept. 8:

Avidd Community Services

Express Employment

US Navy

Ronetco

Home Instead

Morris County Hispanic Affairs

Sussex Meat

Metro Supply & Service

North Jersey Media

Zufall Health

Pink Delivery Cart

Morris View Health Care

Morristown Post Acute

ARC Morris

Forest Manor

Planned Companies

Bayada

Devereux Air Conditioning

Lowes

Clark Davis

JBWS

Hearth & Home

Fed Ex

Home Depot

Norwescap

Morris Renovations

PCS Wireless

Amazon

Action Group Staffing

Ashley Home Stores

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume, but they are not required.

All attendees must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Click here for more information.

