Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Employment Opportunities Available At Wharton Job Fair

Valerie Musson
MacKinnon Middle School
MacKinnon Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

On the hunt for a new job? The Borough of Wharton is hosting its Eighth Annual Local Job Fair outside of MacKinnon Middle School next Thursday, Sept. 17.

The fair, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., features more than two dozen companies in need of employees. 

The following businesses have confirmed their attendance as of Sept. 8:

  • Avidd Community Services
  • Express Employment
  • US Navy
  • Ronetco
  • Home Instead
  • Morris County Hispanic Affairs
  • Sussex Meat
  • Metro Supply & Service
  • North Jersey Media
  • Zufall Health
  • Pink Delivery Cart
  • Morris View Health Care
  • Morristown Post Acute
  • ARC Morris
  • Forest Manor
  • Planned Companies
  • Bayada
  • Devereux Air Conditioning
  • Lowes
  • Clark Davis
  • JBWS
  • Hearth & Home
  • Fed Ex
  • Home Depot
  • Norwescap
  • Morris Renovations
  • PCS Wireless
  • Amazon
  • Action Group Staffing
  • Ashley Home Stores

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume, but they are not required.

All attendees must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Click here for more information.

