Employment Opportunities Available At Wharton Job Fair

On the hunt for a new job? The Borough of Wharton is hosting its Eighth Annual Local Job Fair outside of MacKinnon Middle School next Thursday, Sept. 17.
The fair, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., features more than two dozen companies in need of employees.
The following businesses have confirmed their attendance as of Sept. 8:
- Avidd Community Services
- Express Employment
- US Navy
- Ronetco
- Home Instead
- Morris County Hispanic Affairs
- Sussex Meat
- Metro Supply & Service
- North Jersey Media
- Zufall Health
- Pink Delivery Cart
- Morris View Health Care
- Morristown Post Acute
- ARC Morris
- Forest Manor
- Planned Companies
- Bayada
- Devereux Air Conditioning
- Lowes
- Clark Davis
- JBWS
- Hearth & Home
- Fed Ex
- Home Depot
- Norwescap
- Morris Renovations
- PCS Wireless
- Amazon
- Action Group Staffing
- Ashley Home Stores
Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume, but they are not required.
All attendees must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Click here for more information.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.