DUI Ledgewood Driver Plows Car Through Denville Storefront, Leaves: Police

At 5:03 p.m., police received a report of a car crash with property damage in the parking lot of A&R Interiors at 27 E. Main St., officers said. Police stopped a vehicle and determined Lorenz was driving while intoxicated, police said.

Lorenz was arrested and transported to Denville Police Headquarters. He was charged with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report and was released to a sober adult, pending an upcoming court date, police said.

