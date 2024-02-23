Driver Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames On Route 80: Njsp

At 9:35 p.m., a driver lost control of his Chevy SUV while traveling on Route 80 westbound in Roxbury Township, Troy McNair of the New Jersey State Police said. The car ran off the roadway and collided with a tree, McNair said.

As a result of the crash, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, McNair said. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital, McNair said. The crash remains under investigation, McNair said.

