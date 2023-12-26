Fog/Mist 46°

Acura Collides With Audi, Strikes Guardrail On Route 80 (Update)

A late morning crash brought traffic on Route 80 to a halt in Morris County on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Route 80 WB

 Photo Credit: 511NJ.org
Valerie Musson
An Audi passenger vehicle and an Acura passenger vehicle were heading westbound when they attempted to merge and collided near milepost 31.8 in Roxbury Township around 11:05 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair told Daily Voice.

The Acura then ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail, McNair said. No injuries were reported.

Two of three right lanes were temporarily closed as of 11:30 a.m., causing delays of about 15 minutes, but had reopened within about an hour.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

