Crash Closes Route 287 In Morristown

A crash closed a portion of Route 287 in Morristown Saturday, Nov. 4.

Crash on Route 287

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
It happened in the southbound lanes just south of Exit 35 around 5:05 p.m.

One lane was closed and traffic cameras show moderate delays.

