Careless Driver Strikes 79-Year-Old Pedestrian In Chatham: PD

A 79-year-old Murray Hill resident  was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Morris County on Thursday, March 28 

Chatham Borough Police Department

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Chatham Borough Police Department
Sam Barron

At 10:30 a.m., the pedestrian was struck by the car at Main Street and Fairmount Avenue in Chatham Borough, Chatham Borough police said in a release. The vehicle was making a left turn onto Main Street at the time of the crash, police said. The driver failed to stop for the pedestrian in the crosswalk and was cited for careless driving, police said.

The pedestrian was treated on scene and transported to Morristown Medical Center for further evaluation, police said.

