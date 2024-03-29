Careless Driver Strikes 79-Year-Old Pedestrian In Chatham: PD

At 10:30 a.m., the pedestrian was struck by the car at Main Street and Fairmount Avenue in Chatham Borough, Chatham Borough police said in a release. The vehicle was making a left turn onto Main Street at the time of the crash, police said. The driver failed to stop for the pedestrian in the crosswalk and was cited for careless driving, police said.

The pedestrian was treated on scene and transported to Morristown Medical Center for further evaluation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.