At 12:11 p.m., the Kinnelon Volunteer Fire Company responded to a car fire at the Stonehouse Plaza Shopping Center on Boonton Avenue, firefighters said on Facebook. The wind caused the smoke and flames from the vehicle fire to push toward the building, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they extinguished the car fire despite a ruptured gas tank on the vehicle. The building sustained minor siding damage, firefighters said.

