RECOGNIZE HIM? Police Seek ID For Man In Morris County Chick-fil-A Vandalism

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say vandalized a Morris County Chick-fil-A restaurant Thursday.

The man — pictured above — purchased food from the Morris Plains location on Route 10 East before drawing graffiti on what appears to be a restroom door, according to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

The man then fled in a dark-colored SUV with a possible New York license plate, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Morris county Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at 973-COP-CALL.

