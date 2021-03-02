Popular Morristown Pub Temporarily Shutters

A popular pub in Morristown has temporarily shuttered due to the frigid outdoor dining temperatures and the ongoing indoor capacity limits.

Dublin Pub on Pine Street will close its doors “for the time being” on Wednesday, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page.

“We feel this is the best decision,” the post says.

The closure is short-term, since the pub plans to reopen ahead of St. Patrick’s Day for a “week long” celebration.

“A special thank you to our loyal customers,” concludes the post.

“Be well. Stay safe. We will see you in March!”

