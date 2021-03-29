Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Popular Morris County Sub Shop Suddenly Closes Doors

Valerie Musson
Firehouse Subs at the Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park has shut down for good, according to a sign posted to the front door over the weekend. Photo Credit: Firehouse Subs

A popular sub chain suddenly closed the doors of its Morris County store, leaving just six Garden State locations.

“Thank you for your patronage. We are permanently closed,” the message says.

Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for details regarding what led to the decision.

Just six Firehouse Subs locations remain throughout New Jersey: Union, Hackensack, Moorestown, Englewood, Totowa and Wayne.

Click here to view the list of New Jersey locations.

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

