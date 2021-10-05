Pascarella Brothers Deli To Close Morristown Location

A popular deli will soon serve its last sandwich in Morristown before relocating to Chatham.

Pascarella Brothers Delicatessen at 61 South St. will permanently shutter after business hours end on Oct. 23, a representative told Daily Voice.

Pascarella Brothers opened its doors in Morristown about seven years ago and has become well-known for its fresh hot sandwiches, paninis, sloppy joes, loaded subs and so much more.

Pork Belly BLT with avocado and cilantro lime dressing ( it's actually a P L A T) #porkbelly #hashtag #porktag #hashpork #hashhash #tagtag #porkit #illstop #icandothisallday Posted by Pascarella brothers delicatessen on Monday, September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the partner store in Chatham has been upgraded and expanded with a 50-person party room in hopes of retaining and consolidating the business’s beloved customers from Morristown.

“We would love to thank the Morristown community for its love and support over the last seven years,” the representative said.

“We still will continue and support the Morristown community from the Chatham location.”

The Chatham store is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pascarella Brothers Delicatessen, 34 Watchung Ave., Chatham, NJ 07928

