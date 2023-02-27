Five Great Places For Takeout In Morris County

Don't feel like cooking tonight? Look no further. Here are five great spots for takeout in Morris County.

Whether you’re looking for Italian, Chinese, Mexican, or something else, these restaurants have you covered.

So if you’re looking to get a delicious meal without having to leave the comfort of your own home, give these places a try.

1. ALEV Mediterranean Grill, Rockaway

This popular Rockaway restaurant has been a staple in the community for years, serving up delicious and unique dishes from the Mediterranean region. The menu includes a variety of freshly prepared entrees, side dishes, salads, and sandwiches that are sure to please everyone in the family. And if you’re trying to be health conscious, you’ll be glad to know that many of their meals are vegetarian friendly.

If you’re looking for something a bit different than the usual take out fare, ALEV Mediterranean Grill is the perfect place to get it. From classic falafel and hummus to more adventurous dishes like Greek-style kabobs and shawarma, this restaurant is sure to have something to satisfy your cravings. Plus, they offer a variety of sauces and dips that you can add to your meal to give it an extra kick of flavor.

When you’re ready to order, ALEV Mediterranean Grill offers delivery service so you can enjoy their delicious food from the comfort of your own home. Their take-out options are quick and easy, so you won’t have to wait long to dig into a scrumptious meal. Whether you’re in the mood for something light or want a hearty meal, ALEV Mediterranean Grill has you covered.

2. Rosie's Trattoria, Randolph

Located in Randolph, Rosie's trattoria is a family-owned Italian restaurant that has been serving delicious Italian dishes for decades. Head Chef Guiseppe Inchiappa apprenticed as the sides of his mother and sister after moving to the US from Italy in 1969, the restaurant's website says. The chef has become known as a "fanatic for quality and freshness," who brings Italian stylings to non-traditional dishes, the page reads.

From fresh pastas to pizzas, Rosie’s trattoria offers a variety of Italian wines and craft beers to pair with your meal. In addition to their dine-in service, they have an extensive take out menu that features all your Italian favorites. Whether you’re looking for classic dishes like lasagna or something more unique like veal saltimbocca, Rosie’s has something for everyone. Plus, they are dedicated to using fresh and local ingredients whenever possible. So if you’re looking for delicious Italian food to take home, look no further than Rosie’s trattoria!

3. Redwoods Grill and Bar, Chester

Located in Chester, Redwoods Grill and Bar has a wide selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and entrees. They also offer an extensive selection of craft beers and wines. For those looking for something a little more special, they have some unique options like their Mac N’ Cheese Bites, Lobster & Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes, and Grilled Calamari Salad. The atmosphere is cozy and the staff is friendly and attentive. Redwoods Grill and Bar is sure to satisfy your cravings with their delicious dishes!

4. Black River Barn, Randolph

Randolph's Black River Barn specializes in American fare, but also offers some unique dishes such as their famous Barn Burger and Pulled Pork Sandwich. The menu is full of favorites like steak, chicken, and seafood entrees, as well as pasta, salads, and sandwiches. The food is always fresh and cooked to order and their portions are generous. They also have a variety of sides to choose from such as baked beans, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw.

Black River Barn offers quick and easy take out service with no extra charges. The staff is friendly and accommodating, and they make sure that your order is ready on time. You can call ahead to order or walk in to place an order. Prices are reasonable, and their portions are large enough for two people to share.

5. Fig & Lily Garden, Morristown:

This restaurant might be best known for its purple igloos outside, but the food is just as delicious as the atmosphere. Fig & Lily offers brunch (on weekends), lunch and dinner, boasting dishes that feature Eastern Mediterranean ingredients — much of which is locally sourced. Dips, salads, falafel, phyllo rolls, avocado toast and more can be eaten either at the restaurant or in the comfort of your own home. Place your order online and have it ready for pickup here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.