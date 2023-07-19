Body Of 76-Year-Old Man Recovered From Lake Hopatcong: State Police

Troopers responded to a marina on Brady Road in Jefferson Township around 7:05 p.m. as the man had been reported missing, Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The man — whose identity was not released — was found “just below the surface of the water” near an occupied Cris Craft boat that was partially tied to the dock with the motor running, the Sgt. said.

His body was recovered by divers from the NJSP T.E.A.M.S. Unit.

The incident remained under investigation. Additional details were not released.

