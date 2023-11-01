Amazon Worker Burglarized Denville Home After Package Drop: Cops

Leebert Michel was working as an Amazon deliveryman when he broke into a home on Arden Road in Denville, on Monday, Oct. 30, local police said.

The residents told police that home surveillance captured the Amazon deliveryman unlawfully going into their home after he dropped off their package, authorities said.

Michel was identified as a suspect, and arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 31. He released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

