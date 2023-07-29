A Few Clouds 88°

12-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Route 80 Crash In Denville

A 12-year-old child was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 80 overnight in Morris County, authorities said.

Cecilia Levine
The child was in a Honda that was parked on the right shoulder of the westbound side of the highway at milepost 38.2 in Denville, when a Kia passenger car struck the back of the car around 1:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The Honda was redirected off the right side of the road and struck a metal guardrail. A 12-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the crash remains under investigation.

