Uncle, Nephew Get Lengthy Sentences For Robbery-Turned-Fatal Shooting On Jersey Shore

Marcus Morrisey, 52, of Eatontown, received a sentence of life in state prison – defined by state law as 75 years – and his 30-year-old nephew, Danron Morrisey, of Neptune Township, received a sentence of 55 years, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The sentences were set down Wednesday, July 12. by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

Lemieux explained that Marcus Morrissey received the longer of the two sentences since he initiated the robbery, and due to his significant and lengthy criminal history.

A jury returned a guilty verdict against both men in February after viewing video surveillance footage from two locations, phone records, physical evidence and hearing witness testimony, Santiago said.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2018, Neptune Township police responded to a report of a person being shot at 1030 Old Corlies Avenue. Responding officers found the victim, 43-year-old Randolph Goodman, who had sustained a gunshot to his abdomen.

Goodman was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead several hours later.

A joint investigation resulted in the identification of the Morriseys as the individuals responsible for the shooting, Santiago said.

After a three-week trial before Judge Lemieux, on Feb. 13, a jury found both men guilty of murder, felony murder, armed robbery and weapons charges.

During Wednesday's hearing, Assistant Prosecutors Michael Luciano and Ellyn Rajfer described how, motivated in part by a “perceived slight,” the two defendants planned and executed a robbery of Goodman at his home.

Describing the encounter as an “ambush,” Luciano said the armed robbery had ended as Goodman and his girlfriend were “retreating back up the steps” into their apartment – when Danron Morrisey fired the fatal shot.

Rajfer read a statement from Goodman’s father on his behalf.

“Every day, they miss their brother, their son, their father,” Rajfer said, gesturing in their direction. “Today is not going to erase their pain, but the people who caused their pain are being held accountable.”

