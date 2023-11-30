Three-Alarm Fire Guts 4 Condos In Aberdeen

The fire broke out at about 3:10 a.m. at Wyndham Condominiums on Winchester Court, according to Aberdeen Police Chief Mattew Lloyd.

Four condo units were damaged by the fire, two seriously, Lloyd said.

The American Red Cross along with Aberdeen and Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management were assisting the victims, he said.

There were no injuries to occupants or first responders.

The fire is under investigation by the Aberdeen Police, Monmouth County Prosecutors Office and Monmouth County Fire Marshalls Office.

Police from Aberdeen, Matawan and Holmdel responded. Bayshore EMS, Hackensack Meridian, Monmouth County Mobile Ambulance #6 and Keyport First Aid also responded.

Aberdeen Fire Department had mutual aid responses from Cliffwood, Matawan, Union Beach, Hazlet, Holmdel, Marlboro and Colts Neck fire departments.

