Monmouth Prosecutor Takes Lead On Wall HS Hazing, Sex Assault Investigations

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has assumed sole responsibility for separate investigations at Wall High School: One for allegations of hazing among the school's football team, and the other for purported sexual assaults of juveniles.

Members of the Wall Township Police Department had been assisting during the early stages of these investigations, yet in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety, "the Department has since been walled off from participating further," according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Multiple MCPO assistant prosecutors and detectives have been assigned to manage the continuing investigations, she said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office reiterates that while these are serious allegations, juvenile records are strictly confidential under state law, so at this time, no specific information about these investigations can be released, Linskey said on Tuesday.

Likewise, Superior Court proceedings involving juvenile defendants, meaning defendants under the age of 18, are closed to the public, and the identities of such defendants are kept confidential, she said.

The Prosecutor’s Office strongly urges against the spread of misinformation and rumor, both online and otherwise.

“As these investigations unfold, we remain fully aware of the intense focus and unique pressure a national media spotlight has placed on the Wall Township High School community, and are sensitive to safeguarding the mental health and general well-being of students while simultaneously serving the interests of justice,” Linskey said.

“We are conducting these investigations with the utmost diligence, dedicating every necessary resource in order to uncover the entire truth, and this process will be thorough, fair, and unbiased from beginning to end.”

While these investigations are still ongoing, anyone with any information about these matters, including those in possession of any relevant video recordings, is urged to call Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rodriguez at 732-431-7160, Ext. 7172.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free

P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182); or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

