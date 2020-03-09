COVID-19 Concerns: Student With Flu-Like Symptoms Cancels Classes At Monmouth University

Coronavirus concerns have temporarily cancelled classes at Monmouth University -- even those online, officials said.

"Effective immediately and with an abundance of caution, Monmouth University is cancelling all classes (face-to-face, hybrid, and online) for the remainder of this week, with spring break beginning as scheduled on Saturday, March 14," the university announced on its website.

The cancellation came after a student reported flu-like symptoms on Monday, authorities said.

Faculty and staff will still report to work to prepare for the "possibility of delivering all courses and programs virtually — at least temporarily" when classes resume, university President Patrick Leahy said in a letter to students and faculty.

Residence halls and dining services will remain open for all students living on campus, Leahy said.

The cancellations were announced shortly after a student contacted the university's Health Services department to report "flu-like symptoms," Leahy said.

The student was taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

Details about the student's condition weren't released.

