7 Wall High School Students Suspended Days After Football Hazing Allegations: Report

Seven Wall High School students were suspended last month in the wake of hazing allegations on the school's football team, NJ Advance Media reported.

The suspensions lasted 10 days and were expected to be discussed during Tuesday's board meeting, the outlet said. It was not immediately clear if the students were football players, though the suspensions occurring days after the hazing allegations were reported.

Nicholas Pizzulli was expected to be appointed "consultant for athletics," following the administrative leave of AD Tom Ridoux. Pizzulli was the interim athletic director for Sayreville in 2015, during a similar hazing scandal.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating Wall High School's hazing allegations in addition to separate claims of sexual assaults off school grounds.

