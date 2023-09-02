Rip Currents Caused By Hurricane Idalia Pose Threat To NJ Swimmers

The risk remains in effect through Sunday evening, Sept. 3, for beaches and Delaware and the Jersey Shore, the NWS said.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," the NWS said. This weekends currents are a byproduct of Hurricane Idalia, which is now classified as a post-tropical cyclone.

The powerful channels of quickly-flowing water away from shore occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers, the NWS said.

The NWS suggests swimmers heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs; yell for help if you become caught; remain calm and don't exhaust yourself; and to stay afloat while calling for help.

"If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible," the NWS said. "Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly."

