VIDEO: Monmouth Beach Firefighters Battle House Blaze

Jon Craig
Firefighters battle a structure fire on Valentine Street in Monmouth Beach.
Firefighters battle a structure fire on Valentine Street in Monmouth Beach. Photo Credit: Monmouth Beach Police Department

A partial collapse was reported as firefighters worked to knock down a blaze at two Monmouth Beach houses late Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 18 Valentine St. at Riverdale Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Several roads were closed in the area, and Monmouth Beach police advised people to stay away.

A garage reportedly collapsed at one of the homes.

A video posted by The Link News can be viewed by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

