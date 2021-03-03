School Bus Collides With SUV In Monmouth County

First responders were called to a report of a school bus crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a bus loaded with children reportedly collided with an SUV, according to initial reports.

The crash occurred on Bethany Road, by the railroad tracks, in Holmdel, reports said.

A driver sustained a hand injury, but no children were hurt, according to an unconfirmed report.

This is a developing news story.

