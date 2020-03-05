Prosecutor: Middletown Man, 30, Set Family Home On Fire

Authorities charged a 30-year-old Middletown man with torching his family's home, authorities said.

Thomas A. Farzan was charged with arson and resisting arrest in connection with the pre-dawn Cherry Tree Lane house fire, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Responders saw smoke billowing from the home and Farzon standing near the back door shortly after 5:30 a.m., the prosecutor said.

He tried to run but was arrested after a brief struggle, police said.

No one else was home and no injuries were reported, they said.

The fire was started in the living room, Gramiccioni said an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Middletown police and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal found.

Farzan remained held Thursday in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold pending a detention hearing scheduled for this coming Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.