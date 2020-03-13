Prosecutor: Manasquan Physical Therapist Groped Employees

A Manasquan therapist groped two former employees while pretending he was teaching them, said authorities who suspect there may be other alleged victims.

Investigators charged Lukas I. DeLorenzo, 35, of Neptune Township with inappropriate sexual contact, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Both victims told authorities that DeLorenzo began groping them in September and continued doing so over a period of time at his Manasquan office and at an undisclosed location in Brielle, the prosecutor said.

Gramiccioni said his Special Victim’s Bureau, along with Manasquan and Brielle police, were trying to determine whether he may have assaulted others.

He asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact Detective Jose Rodriguez of his office at 732-431-7160 , ext. 7172, or Manasquan Police Detective Kenneth Hamill at 732-223-1000 , ext. 226.

