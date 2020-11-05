Prosecutor: Freehold Man Faces 5 Years In State Prison For Killing Stolen Puppies

A man from Monmouth County has admitted to causing the deaths of four stolen German Shepherd puppies, authorities said.

Daniel McDonald, 26, of Freehold, pleaded guilty on Thursday to four counts of animal cruelty before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano, Jr., according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

A co-defendant from Howell, Tricia Jaccoma, 24, was caught by U.S. Marshals after evading law enforcement as a fugitive for nearly three months as reported here on Sept.. 5

The puppies were found dead in May on a property where McDonald was temporarily residing in Howell Township, Gramiccioni said.

McDonald and Jaccoma -- who according to Facebook are engaged -- previously stayed at a Somerset County farm where the animals were being raised.

The prosecutor has recommended that McDonald be sentenced to five years in state prison -- which would run concurrently if he's convicted of pending charges in Middlesex and Bergen counties.

McDonald also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property after admitting he was in possession of a John Deere front end loader reported stolen out of Monroe, the prosecutor said.

During Thursday's plea, McDonald took full responsibility for not getting the puppies the proper care resulting in their deaths, Gramiccioni said.

McDonald is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2021, Gramiccioni said.

As part of the plea agreement, McDonald must perform community service, and agreed to an order to never own or reside with animals, the prosecutor said.

The bodies of two 3-week-old puppies' bodies were found in a fire pit on the property where Jaccoma and McDonald were staying on May 18 in Howell Township, the prosecutor said.

An investigation found that the puppies were ill, in distress and struggling to breathe prior to their deaths.

Jaccoma and McDonald did not seek medical care for the ailing puppies because of the cost, Gramiccioni said.

A necropsy on the two buried puppies found they suffered from parasites and were severely emaciated and malnourished with “no indications of recent nutritional ingestion," he said.

