Port Redding Man, 30, Killed In Monmouth County Garden State Parkway Crash

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 30-year-old man from Port Redding died in a two-car crash along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

State police identified the man killed near the Monmouth Service Area in Wall Township at 10:24 a.m. as Patrick A Elhalaka

Glendola and Wall firefighters were called to milepost marker 99.9 northbound, a state police spokesman said.

Elhalaka was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman said.

An occupant of the other vehicle, Tresy M. Thomas of Bayville was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, authorities said.

