Police Sergeant Stole $75K From Jersey Shore PBA: Prosecutor

A Wall Township Police Department sergeant has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association, authorities said,

James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation into this matter was initiated by the MCPO Professional Responsibility and Bias Crime Bureau, upon receipt of a referral by the Wall Township PBA Local No. 234, which had discovered that a significant amount of cash proceeds was missing following an annual fundraising event held earlier this year.

Cadigan was solely responsible for orchestrating and running the event in 2022 and in many preceding years, and the PBA annually donates proceeds from the event to various charitable organizations, Santiago said.

In addition to confirming that a significant amount of cash was missing from the event proceeds, the investigation revealed that starting at least in 2018 and in each year thereafter, Cadigan made numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals from multiple PBA bank accounts and wrote checks to himself and to cash from these accounts, the prosecutor said.

This investigation remains ongoing as to both the extent of the theft and how Cadigan used the PBA’s funds.

“Local police unions are so often the drivers of philanthropic and charitable endeavors, especially at this time of year, so it is deeply disheartening when any member of law enforcement leverages access to their funds in order to achieve personal financial gains,” Santiago said.

Anyone with information about this or related matters is urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Hammarstrom at 800-533-7443.

