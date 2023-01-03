Police Seek Public's Help In Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash On Jersey Shore

Authorities seek the public's help in finding the driver who may have been involved in a crash with a pedestrian last week.

The hit-and-run crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Manalapan, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

A joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Manalapan Police Department began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, when Manalapan police responded to 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court for a crash with serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that a juvenile pedestrian had entered the roadway where no crosswalk exists and made contact with a vehicle with an unknown make and model that was travelling eastbound on Union Hill Road, Santiago said.

The unknown vehicle proceeded to leave the scene.

The juvenile remained upright and entered the westbound lane of travel when he was struck by an oncoming 2014 Toyota Prius, driven by a 27-year-old man from Milltown, the prosecutor said.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for head and leg injuries, and has since been released.

The driver of the Prius remained at the scene, Santiago said.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Manalapan Police Department Patrolman Matthew Meyler at 732-446-4300.

