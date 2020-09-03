Police Look For Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Bicyclist In Holmdel

Police are looking for the motorist who struck a bicyclist and then fled the scene.

The bicyclist suffered a leg injury and was taken to Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel police said.

The crash occurred at 5:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 35 and Laurel Avenue, police said.

The bicyclist was trying to cross Highway 35 in a marked crosswalk when the car made an improper right turn onto Highway 35 and struck the bike, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call Holmdel police at 732-946-4400.

