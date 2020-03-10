Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Body Found In Lake May Be Missing Jersey Shore Woman, 62

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Mary Silengo
Mary Silengo Photo Credit: Middletown Police

A body found in a Jersey Shore lake may be a 62-year-old Jersey Shore woman reported missing last month, authorities said.

Fisherman called 9-1-1 around 1:30 p.m. Thursday saying they found a body floating in the south side of Middletown's Shadow Lake, according to local police.

The body was taken to the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, Deputy Chief Paul J. Bailey said.

It's possible the body is Mary Silengo, who walked away from her home in Shadow Lake Village on Sept. 22, in a pajama shirt and sweatpants, NJ.com reports.

Anyone with information on Silengo is asked to contact Det. Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2120.

