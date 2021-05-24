PHOTOS: Multiple Fire Companies Called To Central Jersey Mulch Fire

Multiple fire departments in Central Jersey were called to a massive file that began in a 500-square-foot pile of mulch before spreading to several acres of surrounding land on Monday.

Tinton Falls Fire Company No. 1 and Wayside fire Department were among the area fire companies called to fight the massive blaze at Mazza's Recycling Services at 3220 Shafto Road.

The fire spread to adjoining properties, fire officials in Monmouth County said.

As a result of spreading embers from the fire, additional spot fires started outside of the property posing a threat to nearby residences with additional acres of brush burning, officials said.

An unconfirmed report said that the fire spread to five acres of brush and woodland.

Assistance was requested from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Monmouth County Tanker Task Force.

After nearly seven hours, the fire was contained and extinguished preventing further fire spread, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.