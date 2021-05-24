Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Multiple Fire Companies Called To Central Jersey Mulch Fire

Jon Craig
A massive brush fire that originated in a giant mulch pile roared for seven hours on Monday in Tinton Falls. Photo Credit: Tinton Falls Fire Co. No. 1
Monmouth County firefighters battling a massive brush fire that originated in a giant mulch pile roared for seven hours on Monday. Photo Credit: Tinton Falls Fire Co. No. 1
A massive brush fire that originated in a giant mulch pile roared for seven hours on Monday. Photo Credit: Tinton Falls Fire Co. No. 1
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service assisted in getting a massive mulch and brush fire under control on Monday in Tinton Falls. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Tinton Falls Fire Co. No 1
Multiple fire companies were called to a massive mulch fire that consumed several acres of land in TInton Falls. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Tinton Falls Fire Co. No. 1

Multiple fire departments in Central Jersey were called to a massive file that began in a 500-square-foot pile of mulch before spreading to several acres of surrounding land on Monday.

Tinton Falls Fire Company No. 1 and Wayside fire Department were among the area fire companies called to fight the massive blaze at Mazza's Recycling Services at 3220 Shafto Road.

The fire spread to adjoining properties, fire officials in Monmouth County said. 

As a result of spreading embers from the fire, additional spot fires started outside of the property posing a threat to nearby residences with additional acres of brush burning, officials said.

An unconfirmed report said that the fire spread to five acres of brush and woodland.  

Assistance was requested from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Monmouth County Tanker Task Force.

After nearly seven hours, the fire was contained and extinguished preventing further fire spread, officials said. 

