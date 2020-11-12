PHOTOS: Monmouth Firefighters Knock Down Structure Fire

About 50 firefighters from multiple departments in Central Jersey doused a stubborn structure fire, authorities said.

The residential structure fire near River Plaza Elementary School was battled by River Plaza Fire Hose Co. No. 1, Middletown Station 8, Lincroft Station 10, Belford Engine Station 3 (Rapid Intervention Team), Community Station 4 and Middletown Township Fire Department's Safety & Air Units

No residents or firefighters were reported hurt in Wednesday's blaze.

The Middletown Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.