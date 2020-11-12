Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

PHOTOS: Monmouth Firefighters Knock Down Structure Fire

Jon Craig
A structure fire in River Plaza. (Facebook photos courtesy of Laurie Kegley & Buddy Skelly)
The aftermath of a structure fire in River Plaza. (Facebook photos courtesy of Laurie Kegley & Buddy Skelly)

About 50 firefighters from multiple departments in Central Jersey doused a stubborn structure fire, authorities said.

The residential structure fire near River Plaza Elementary School was battled by River Plaza Fire Hose Co. No. 1, Middletown Station 8, Lincroft Station 10, Belford Engine Station 3 (Rapid Intervention Team), Community Station 4 and Middletown Township Fire Department's Safety & Air Units 

No residents or firefighters were reported hurt in Wednesday's blaze.

The Middletown Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

