Nautical-Themed Brewery Closing Port Monmouth Tasting Room: 'Alas, It's Not To Be'

Ross Brewing Company "made the incredibly difficult decision" to close its taproom in Port Monmouth, the brewery announced on social media on Wednesday, May 29. The company cited economic issues behind the decision to close the tasting room.

The brewery will continue distributing beers after the Main Street taproom closes on Sunday, June 2.

"We want to thank each and every one of you who has made these last five years of selling beer, and last year and a half of serving customers in person in Port Monmouth, nothing but the purest joy," Ross Brewing posted. "We wish we could do this forever, but alas, it's not to be."

The brewery also said an "old fave" beer will be among the new beers that will be released for distribution in liquor stores, bars, and supermarkets.

Many of Ross Brewing's beers are named after Central Jersey locations and have cans with designs based on bodies of water. The core beers include "Raritan Rye", "Shrewsbury Lager", "Navesink IPA", "Manasquan Wit", and "Passaic Porter".

Ross will host "one hell of a last hurrah" for the tasting room's last weekend. There will be food trucks, live music, and deals on takeaway beers.

Surprise beers will also be on tap among a rotating list of brews throughout the weekend.

"Don't shed a tear for what we're losing," Ross Brewing posted. "Instead, let's celebrate what we've had together. An amazing and unique brewery experience that quite simply hasn't--and can't--be duplicated anywhere else! So join us for the sendoff to your favorite taproom team, and allow us to say goodbye in person to each and every one of you."

Ross Brewing's tasting room is open on Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

