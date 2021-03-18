Perth Amboy Learning Disabilities Consultant Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Monmouth County man who was working as a learning disabilities consultant with the Perth Amboy School District has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Joseph A. Campos, 48, of Hazlet, who was employed as a Child Study Team – Learning Disabilities Consultant with the Perth Amboy Board of Education, was arrested on Thursday after an investigation by detectives in Union and Monmouth counties.

Campos is charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree distribution of child pornography. according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The Perth Amboy School District was informed of the results of the investigation, Gramiccioni said.

The investigation was sparked by a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from an online service company.

County detectives were assisted by police from Bradley Beach, Hazlet and Manalapan Township as well as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Campos was released after his initial appearance before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge James Newman.

Campos was released under the conditions he report to probation monthly, he is barred from using the Internet and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children, according to Gramiccioni.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos.

