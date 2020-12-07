Person Sleeping In Dumpster Rescued From Monmouth Garbage Truck

First responders were called to Monmouth County on a report of someone injured in a garbage truck.

Someone was sleeping in a Dumpster on Monday afternoon when it was emptied into the back of a garbage truck, according to initial reports.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and Cottage Place in Long Branch, reports said.

The Dumpster victim was giving EMS and police problems, according to an unconfirmed report.

This is a developing story.

