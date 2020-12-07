Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Illegal After-Hours Clubs Grow Amid COVID Restrictions, NJ Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Person Sleeping In Dumpster Rescued From Monmouth Garbage Truck

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Dumpsters
Dumpsters Photo Credit: Contributed

First responders were called to Monmouth County on a report of someone injured in a garbage truck.

Someone was sleeping in a Dumpster on Monday afternoon when it was emptied into the back of a garbage truck, according to initial reports. 

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and Cottage Place in Long Branch, reports said. 

The Dumpster victim was giving EMS and police problems, according to an unconfirmed report. 

This is a developing story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.