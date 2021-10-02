Pedestrian Struck, Vehicle Flips In Separate Central Jersey Crashes

EMS crews were called to several serious crashes in Central Jersey, authorities said.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday near 90 Wilson Avenue in Manalapan, according to initial reports The crash victim was taken to an area hospital, reports said.

At about 10:30 a.m., also in Monmouth County, first responders were called to a report of an overturned vehicle in the first block of Route 9 in Marlboro. The vehicle reportedly jumped the curve.

More details on the extent of injuries were not immediately available.

