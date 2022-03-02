Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice
Motorcyclist Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A serious motorcycle crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 on New Canton — Stone Tavern Road in Upper Freehold, initial reports said.

At least one victim was being taken to Capital Health with trauma. Additional basic life support was requested from Millstone Township.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

