Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting

A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said.

Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

On Friday Dec. 30, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Oceanport police were dispatched to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth for a report of an individual possibly being shot. Police found Amad Jones in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his chest, Santiago said. Jones ultimately succumbed to his injury.

A short while later, Michael Westbrook turned himself into authorities at the Neptune Township Police Department headquarters.

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Kent Thornton at 800-533-7443 or Oceanport Detective William Resnyk at 732-222-6301.

