Jersey Shore Couple Dead In Murder Suicide: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore couple was found dead earlier this week was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Felino Badua, Jr., 66, is believed to have killed Priscilla Badua, 68, and then himself, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check at their n Albermarle Drive home in Marlboro on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 2:25 p.m., Linskey said.

It was not immediately clear how long their bodies had been there.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact MCPO Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police Department Detective Michael Pecoraro at 732-536-0100.

