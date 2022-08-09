Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Three Victims Had Been Stabbed When Police Shot Knife-Wielding Englewood Man, 22, NJ AG Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Couple Dead In Murder Suicide: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Marlboro PD
Marlboro PD Photo Credit: Marlboro PD

A Jersey Shore couple was found dead earlier this week was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Felino Badua, Jr., 66, is believed to have killed Priscilla Badua, 68, and then himself, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check at their n Albermarle Drive home in Marlboro on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 2:25 p.m., Linskey said.

It was not immediately clear how long their bodies had been there.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact MCPO Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police Department Detective Michael Pecoraro at 732-536-0100.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.