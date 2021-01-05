Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Reports: Monmouth Man Serving 50-Year Prison Sentence For Attempted Murder Gets New Trial
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash Investigated In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wall Township police
Wall Township police Photo Credit: Wall Township police

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 32-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Monmouth County.

At about 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, Wall Township police were called to Belmar Boulevard and Birchwood Lane on a report of pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle involved in the collision left the scene before police arrived, they said.

The pedestrian from Asbury Park was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with serious injuries by Wall Township EMS and paramedics from Hackensack-Meridian. Glendola Fire Department also assisted.

The crash is being investigated by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Team (“SCART”) and the Wall Township Police Department. 

The Wall Township Police Department urges anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any information that may aid in the investigation to contact Lieutenant Chad Clark at 732-449-4500 ext. 1143 or cclark@wallpolice.org or Patrol Officer Megan Alexander at 732-449-4500 ext. 1183 or malexander@wallpolice.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.