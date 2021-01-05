Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash Investigated In Central Jersey

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 32-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Monmouth County.

At about 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, Wall Township police were called to Belmar Boulevard and Birchwood Lane on a report of pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle involved in the collision left the scene before police arrived, they said.

The pedestrian from Asbury Park was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with serious injuries by Wall Township EMS and paramedics from Hackensack-Meridian. Glendola Fire Department also assisted.

The crash is being investigated by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Team (“SCART”) and the Wall Township Police Department.

The Wall Township Police Department urges anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any information that may aid in the investigation to contact Lieutenant Chad Clark at 732-449-4500 ext. 1143 or cclark@wallpolice.org or Patrol Officer Megan Alexander at 732-449-4500 ext. 1183 or malexander@wallpolice.org

