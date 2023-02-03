Fatal Shooting Investigated In Asbury Park

A shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under investigation, authorities said.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Asbury Park police responded to Ridge and Springwood Avenues on a report of shots being fired.

Police found the victim, an adult male, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 2:45 p.m. His name has not been released.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and Asbury Park Police Department remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective James Crawford at 732-774-1300.

