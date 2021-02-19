Central Jersey Police Pursuit Ends In Crash, Suspects In Custody

A police pursuit in Monmouth County ended with a crash and arrest of two suspects, authorities said.

A chase began about 5:30 p.m. on Friday near 326 W. Main St. in Freehold after an "unspecified incident that occurred at WalMart," initial reports said.

A vehicle being pursued by Freehold Township police reportedly crashed along Route 33.

By 5:51 p.m., two people were in custody, according to an unconfirmed report.

No other details were immediately available.

