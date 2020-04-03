Bayshore Men Charged In Eatontown Shooting

Three Bayshore men were charged with attempted murder in last month's shooting of a 20-year-old Eatontown man, authorities said.

John Carozza, 18, and Rashahn Tucker, 19, both of Middletown, and Leo Morabito of Keansburg were charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries on March 13 with gunshot wounds, spokesman Charles Webster said.

All three defendants were taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution Freehold Township to await a detention hearing.

