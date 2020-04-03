Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: John F. Kennedy’s Grand-Niece And Her Son, 8, Missing After Boating Accident, Reports Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bayshore Men Charged In Eatontown Shooting

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Facebook

Three Bayshore men were charged with attempted murder in last month's shooting of a 20-year-old Eatontown man, authorities said.

John Carozza, 18, and Rashahn Tucker, 19, both of Middletown, and Leo Morabito of Keansburg were charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries on March 13 with gunshot wounds, spokesman Charles Webster said.

All three defendants were taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution Freehold Township to await a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.