Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Authorities Probe Overnight Shooting In Asbury Park

Jon Craig
The 1200 block of Washington Avenue in Asbury Park.
The 1200 block of Washington Avenue in Asbury Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Asbury Park police are investigating an overnight shooting in Washington Village that injured one man, authorities said.

At around 1:35 a.m. police were called to 1287 Washington Ave. on a report of shots fired. Police found an unidentified man with a non-life-threatening wound, according to a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City for treatment, according to initial reports.

"This was an isolated incident and we don't foresee there being any threat to the public," said Christopher Swendeman, spokesman for the prosecutor's office, said in an email.

Additional details about the shooting were not available.

The shooting is under investigation by the Asbury Park Police Department and the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Patrick Petruzziello of the prosecutor's office at 732-431-7160 or Asbury Park Detectives McGhee and Savastano at 732-774-1300.

Alternatively, you can call 1-800-671-4400, visit Monmouth County Crime Stoppers.com, or through the free "P3 Tips" mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms.

