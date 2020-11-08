Authorities: Neptune Township Man, 29, Arrested; Second Shooter At Large

A 29-year-old man from Neptune Township has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Asbury Park, authorities said.

Ryan Taylor was charged with attempted murder, armed burglary and various weapons charges in the May shooting of Tykee Mitchell, 26, of Asbury Park, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

A second suspect remains a fugitive.

Asbury Park Police responded to a report of shots fired aboiut 10:30 a.m. on May 15 near the Asbury Park Village Housing Complex on Atkins Avenue, Gramiccioni said. Police found Mitchell with a gunshot wound, he said.

Mitchell was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City where he was treated and released, Gramiccioni said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Asbury Park Police Department concluded after an investigation that Mitchell was standing in a group in the apartment complex's courtyard when they were approached by two men who opened fire on them.

Taylor was arrested and charged after he was identified as one of the shooters, Gramiccioni said.

If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Taylor faces up to 20 years in state prison without parole, Gramiccioni said.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Ramon Camacho at (800)-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Cynthia Yost at (732)-774-1300.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner.

