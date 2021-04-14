ATV Rider Seriously Hurt In Monmouth County Crash

An unidentified ATV rider was seriously hurt on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Howell police and township emergency services responded about 7 p.m. on Tuesday to a crash in which a person crashed while riding a quad, police said.

The crash occurred off of Tyrpak Road northbound near West Farms Road.

Howell police officers located an injured man deep in the wooded area, they said.

The crash victim was airlifted by medevac to an area hospital.

