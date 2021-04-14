Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Breaking News: 'Not A Single Human Being Will Shed A Tear': Infamous Ponzi Schemer Madoff Dies In Fed Pen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

ATV Rider Seriously Hurt In Monmouth County Crash

Jon Craig
The scene of an ATV crash requiring a medevac airlift.
The scene of an ATV crash requiring a medevac airlift. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Howell PD

An unidentified ATV rider was seriously hurt on Tuesday evening, authorities said. 

Howell police and township emergency services responded about 7 p.m. on Tuesday to a crash in which a person crashed while riding a quad, police said.

The crash occurred off of Tyrpak Road northbound near West Farms Road.

Howell police officers located an injured man deep in the wooded area, they said. 

The crash victim was airlifted by medevac to an area hospital. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

