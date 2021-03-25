Asbury Park Man, 20, Arrested In Central Jersey Shooting

A 20-year-old man from Asbury Park has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this week in Monmouth County.

Javione Pearson has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of weapon, and disorderly persons simple assault, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

At 7:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Keansburg police responded to Raritan Avenue on a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting. Patrol officers found a residence with a shattered front window, according to the prosecutor.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Keansburg police subsequently revealed that while walking on Raritan Avenue, Pearson shot at three occupants of a passing vehicle, Gramiccioni said.

One of those shots was responsible for shattering the window of the unrelated neighboring home, Gramiccioni said.

Pearson was being held at the Monmouth County Corrections Institution as he awaits his first court appearance and detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Jason P. Gold of the

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Keansburg Police Detective Thomas Sheehan at 732-787-0600.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android -https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm

If convicted of attempted murder, Pearson faces up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison,

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley is handling the case.

