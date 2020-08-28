Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Allentown Driver, 50, Seriously Hurt In Mercer County I-195 Crash

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A man from Monmouth County was seriously hurt in a one-car crash on Interstate-195 in Robbinsville, authorities said.

Noel Rosado of Allentown, who turned 50 on Friday, was taken to Helene Fuld Medical Center, New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Rosado was driving a Lexus RC 350 about 9:50 p.m. on Thursday when he ran off of I-195 and into the righthand guardrail, Goez said.

The Lexus crossed back over all the lanes near mile-marker 6.9 and ran into a concrete barrier, Goez said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, he said.

