22-Year-Old Jersey Shore Man Busted On Child Porn Charges, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Monmouth County Sheriff's Office
Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

A 22-year-old Monmouth County man was arrested on child pornography charges, authorities announced Saturday.

Christopher Lauria was using a digital storage program and a social media platform to access images and videos of child sexual abuse, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

The investigation began following a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Lauria's arrest Friday stemmed from a four-month investigation.

The investigation was helmed by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit and the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Members of the Ocean Township Police Department, Monmouth County ICAC Task Force from Bradley Beach, Keyport, Tinton Falls Police Department and New Jersey Homeland Security assisted.

Lauria was charged with third degree possession of child sexual abuse material and was being held in the Monmouth County Jail pending a first appearance.

New Jersey State Police K-9 Unit’s electronics dog also assisted.

If convicted of Possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material, Lauria faces a sentence of three to five years in prison and Parole Supervision for Life.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan.

